5 Moldovan leus to Hong Kong dollars

Convert MDL to HKD at the real exchange rate

5 mdl
2.19 hkd

L1.000 MDL = $0.4387 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:15
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MDL0.43872 HKD
5 MDL2.19359 HKD
10 MDL4.38718 HKD
20 MDL8.77436 HKD
50 MDL21.93590 HKD
100 MDL43.87180 HKD
250 MDL109.67950 HKD
500 MDL219.35900 HKD
1000 MDL438.71800 HKD
2000 MDL877.43600 HKD
5000 MDL2,193.59000 HKD
10000 MDL4,387.18000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Moldovan Leu
100 HKD227.93700 MDL
200 HKD455.87400 MDL
300 HKD683.81100 MDL
500 HKD1,139.68500 MDL
1000 HKD2,279.37000 MDL
2000 HKD4,558.74000 MDL
2500 HKD5,698.42500 MDL
3000 HKD6,838.11000 MDL
4000 HKD9,117.48000 MDL
5000 HKD11,396.85000 MDL
10000 HKD22,793.70000 MDL
20000 HKD45,587.40000 MDL