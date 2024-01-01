500 Moroccan dirhams to Croatian kunas

Convert MAD to HRK at the real exchange rate

500 mad
353.53 hrk

د.م.1.000 MAD = kn0.7071 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:27
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.480.7880.9341.3661.5061.35518.245
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.268776.77811.1841.7331.911.71823.139
1 EUR1.071655.9660.84411.4631.6131.45119.541

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Croatian Kuna
1 MAD0.70705 HRK
5 MAD3.53527 HRK
10 MAD7.07054 HRK
20 MAD14.14108 HRK
50 MAD35.35270 HRK
100 MAD70.70540 HRK
250 MAD176.76350 HRK
500 MAD353.52700 HRK
1000 MAD707.05400 HRK
2000 MAD1,414.10800 HRK
5000 MAD3,535.27000 HRK
10000 MAD7,070.54000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Moroccan Dirham
1 HRK1.41432 MAD
5 HRK7.07160 MAD
10 HRK14.14320 MAD
20 HRK28.28640 MAD
50 HRK70.71600 MAD
100 HRK141.43200 MAD
250 HRK353.58000 MAD
500 HRK707.16000 MAD
1000 HRK1,414.32000 MAD
2000 HRK2,828.64000 MAD
5000 HRK7,071.60000 MAD
10000 HRK14,143.20000 MAD