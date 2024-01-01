1 Moroccan dirham to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert MAD to CVE at the real exchange rate

1 mad
10.41 cve

د.م.1.000 MAD = Esc10.41 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:54
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 MAD10.41030 CVE
5 MAD52.05150 CVE
10 MAD104.10300 CVE
20 MAD208.20600 CVE
50 MAD520.51500 CVE
100 MAD1,041.03000 CVE
250 MAD2,602.57500 CVE
500 MAD5,205.15000 CVE
1000 MAD10,410.30000 CVE
2000 MAD20,820.60000 CVE
5000 MAD52,051.50000 CVE
10000 MAD104,103.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Moroccan Dirham
1 CVE0.09606 MAD
5 CVE0.48029 MAD
10 CVE0.96058 MAD
20 CVE1.92117 MAD
50 CVE4.80292 MAD
100 CVE9.60583 MAD
250 CVE24.01458 MAD
500 CVE48.02915 MAD
1000 CVE96.05830 MAD
2000 CVE192.11660 MAD
5000 CVE480.29150 MAD
10000 CVE960.58300 MAD