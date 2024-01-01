Convert MAD to BHD at the real exchange rate

10 Moroccan dirhams to Bahraini dinars

10 mad
0.380 bhd

د.م.1.000 MAD = .د.ب0.03797 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:31
Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.480.7880.9341.3661.5051.35518.244
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.268776.83911.1841.7331.9091.71823.139
1 EUR1.071655.9660.84411.4631.6121.45119.539

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bahraini Dinar
1 MAD0.03797 BHD
5 MAD0.18983 BHD
10 MAD0.37965 BHD
20 MAD0.75931 BHD
50 MAD1.89827 BHD
100 MAD3.79654 BHD
250 MAD9.49135 BHD
500 MAD18.98270 BHD
1000 MAD37.96540 BHD
2000 MAD75.93080 BHD
5000 MAD189.82700 BHD
10000 MAD379.65400 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 BHD26.33980 MAD
5 BHD131.69900 MAD
10 BHD263.39800 MAD
20 BHD526.79600 MAD
50 BHD1,316.99000 MAD
100 BHD2,633.98000 MAD
250 BHD6,584.95000 MAD
500 BHD13,169.90000 MAD
1000 BHD26,339.80000 MAD
2000 BHD52,679.60000 MAD
5000 BHD131,699.00000 MAD
10000 BHD263,398.00000 MAD