Convert LSL to UAH at the real exchange rate

Lesotho lotis to Ukrainian hryvnias today

1,000 lsl
2,214.80 uah

L1.000 LSL = ₴2.215 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:02
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 LSL2.21480 UAH
5 LSL11.07400 UAH
10 LSL22.14800 UAH
20 LSL44.29600 UAH
50 LSL110.74000 UAH
100 LSL221.48000 UAH
250 LSL553.70000 UAH
500 LSL1,107.40000 UAH
1000 LSL2,214.80000 UAH
2000 LSL4,429.60000 UAH
5000 LSL11,074.00000 UAH
10000 LSL22,148.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Lesotho Loti
1 UAH0.45151 LSL
5 UAH2.25754 LSL
10 UAH4.51507 LSL
20 UAH9.03014 LSL
50 UAH22.57535 LSL
100 UAH45.15070 LSL
250 UAH112.87675 LSL
500 UAH225.75350 LSL
1000 UAH451.50700 LSL
2000 UAH903.01400 LSL
5000 UAH2,257.53500 LSL
10000 UAH4,515.07000 LSL