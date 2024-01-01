Convert LRD to UAH at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Liberian dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

10,000 lrd
2,079.98 uah

L$1.000 LRD = ₴0.2080 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDINRNZD
1 USD11.36618.2360.9330.7881.35583.421.634
1 CAD0.732113.3550.6840.5770.99261.0911.197
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0510.0430.0744.5740.09
1 EUR1.0711.46319.53810.8441.45289.3761.751

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 LRD0.20800 UAH
5 LRD1.03999 UAH
10 LRD2.07998 UAH
20 LRD4.15996 UAH
50 LRD10.39990 UAH
100 LRD20.79980 UAH
250 LRD51.99950 UAH
500 LRD103.99900 UAH
1000 LRD207.99800 UAH
2000 LRD415.99600 UAH
5000 LRD1,039.99000 UAH
10000 LRD2,079.98000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Liberian Dollar
1 UAH4.80775 LRD
5 UAH24.03875 LRD
10 UAH48.07750 LRD
20 UAH96.15500 LRD
50 UAH240.38750 LRD
100 UAH480.77500 LRD
250 UAH1,201.93750 LRD
500 UAH2,403.87500 LRD
1000 UAH4,807.75000 LRD
2000 UAH9,615.50000 LRD
5000 UAH24,038.75000 LRD
10000 UAH48,077.50000 LRD