Convert LRD to BDT at the real exchange rate

1 Liberian dollar to Bangladeshi takas

1 lrd
0.60 bdt

L$1.000 LRD = Tk0.6049 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:32
How to convert Liberian dollars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LRD0.60494 BDT
5 LRD3.02472 BDT
10 LRD6.04944 BDT
20 LRD12.09888 BDT
50 LRD30.24720 BDT
100 LRD60.49440 BDT
250 LRD151.23600 BDT
500 LRD302.47200 BDT
1000 LRD604.94400 BDT
2000 LRD1,209.88800 BDT
5000 LRD3,024.72000 BDT
10000 LRD6,049.44000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Liberian Dollar
1 BDT1.65305 LRD
5 BDT8.26525 LRD
10 BDT16.53050 LRD
20 BDT33.06100 LRD
50 BDT82.65250 LRD
100 BDT165.30500 LRD
250 BDT413.26250 LRD
500 BDT826.52500 LRD
1000 BDT1,653.05000 LRD
2000 BDT3,306.10000 LRD
5000 BDT8,265.25000 LRD
10000 BDT16,530.50000 LRD