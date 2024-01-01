Convert LKR to RWF at the real exchange rate

20 Sri Lankan rupees to Rwandan francs

20 lkr
86 rwf

Sr1.000 LKR = R₣4.296 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:37
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Rwandan Franc
1 LKR4.29638 RWF
5 LKR21.48190 RWF
10 LKR42.96380 RWF
20 LKR85.92760 RWF
50 LKR214.81900 RWF
100 LKR429.63800 RWF
250 LKR1,074.09500 RWF
500 LKR2,148.19000 RWF
1000 LKR4,296.38000 RWF
2000 LKR8,592.76000 RWF
5000 LKR21,481.90000 RWF
10000 LKR42,963.80000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 RWF0.23275 LKR
5 RWF1.16377 LKR
10 RWF2.32754 LKR
20 RWF4.65508 LKR
50 RWF11.63770 LKR
100 RWF23.27540 LKR
250 RWF58.18850 LKR
500 RWF116.37700 LKR
1000 RWF232.75400 LKR
2000 RWF465.50800 LKR
5000 RWF1,163.77000 LKR
10000 RWF2,327.54000 LKR