Convert LKR to IDR at the real exchange rate

5 Sri Lankan rupees to Indonesian rupiahs

5 lkr
268.49 idr

Sr1.000 LKR = Rp53.70 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:24
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 LKR53.69820 IDR
5 LKR268.49100 IDR
10 LKR536.98200 IDR
20 LKR1,073.96400 IDR
50 LKR2,684.91000 IDR
100 LKR5,369.82000 IDR
250 LKR13,424.55000 IDR
500 LKR26,849.10000 IDR
1000 LKR53,698.20000 IDR
2000 LKR107,396.40000 IDR
5000 LKR268,491.00000 IDR
10000 LKR536,982.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 IDR0.01862 LKR
5 IDR0.09311 LKR
10 IDR0.18623 LKR
20 IDR0.37245 LKR
50 IDR0.93113 LKR
100 IDR1.86226 LKR
250 IDR4.65565 LKR
500 IDR9.31130 LKR
1000 IDR18.62260 LKR
2000 IDR37.24520 LKR
5000 IDR93.11300 LKR
10000 IDR186.22600 LKR