5 Sri Lankan rupees to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert LKR to IDR at the real exchange rate

5 lkr
237.79 idr

1.00000 LKR = 47.55900 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.324950.78545383.21261.468210.906051.31963.67275
1 CAD0.75474510.59281762.80431.108130.6838320.9959622.77199
1 GBP1.273151.686861105.9421.869261.153451.680054.67596
1 INR0.01201740.01592250.0094391210.01764410.01088830.01585820.0441369

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 LKR47.55900 IDR
5 LKR237.79500 IDR
10 LKR475.59000 IDR
20 LKR951.18000 IDR
50 LKR2377.95000 IDR
100 LKR4755.90000 IDR
250 LKR11889.75000 IDR
500 LKR23779.50000 IDR
1000 LKR47559.00000 IDR
2000 LKR95118.00000 IDR
5000 LKR237795.00000 IDR
10000 LKR475590.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 IDR0.02103 LKR
5 IDR0.10513 LKR
10 IDR0.21027 LKR
20 IDR0.42053 LKR
50 IDR1.05133 LKR
100 IDR2.10265 LKR
250 IDR5.25662 LKR
500 IDR10.51325 LKR
1000 IDR21.02650 LKR
2000 IDR42.05300 LKR
5000 IDR105.13250 LKR
10000 IDR210.26500 LKR