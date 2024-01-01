250 Sri Lankan rupees to Albanian leks

Convert LKR to ALL at the real exchange rate

250 lkr
76.79 all

Sr1.000 LKR = Lek0.3072 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3660.78983.4341.5060.9341.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57861.0721.1030.6840.9922.689
1 GBP1.2671.7321105.7491.9091.1841.7174.655
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Albanian Lek
1 LKR0.30716 ALL
5 LKR1.53581 ALL
10 LKR3.07161 ALL
20 LKR6.14322 ALL
50 LKR15.35805 ALL
100 LKR30.71610 ALL
250 LKR76.79025 ALL
500 LKR153.58050 ALL
1000 LKR307.16100 ALL
2000 LKR614.32200 ALL
5000 LKR1,535.80500 ALL
10000 LKR3,071.61000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ALL3.25562 LKR
5 ALL16.27810 LKR
10 ALL32.55620 LKR
20 ALL65.11240 LKR
50 ALL162.78100 LKR
100 ALL325.56200 LKR
250 ALL813.90500 LKR
500 ALL1,627.81000 LKR
1000 ALL3,255.62000 LKR
2000 ALL6,511.24000 LKR
5000 ALL16,278.10000 LKR
10000 ALL32,556.20000 LKR