Convert LBP to SLL at the real exchange rate

10 Lebanese pounds to Sierra Leonean leones

10 lbp
2.53 sll

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = Le0.2531 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:50
How to convert Lebanese pounds to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 LBP0.25306 SLL
5 LBP1.26530 SLL
10 LBP2.53060 SLL
20 LBP5.06120 SLL
50 LBP12.65300 SLL
100 LBP25.30600 SLL
250 LBP63.26500 SLL
500 LBP126.53000 SLL
1000 LBP253.06000 SLL
2000 LBP506.12000 SLL
5000 LBP1,265.30000 SLL
10000 LBP2,530.60000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Lebanese Pound
1 SLL3.95163 LBP
5 SLL19.75815 LBP
10 SLL39.51630 LBP
20 SLL79.03260 LBP
50 SLL197.58150 LBP
100 SLL395.16300 LBP
250 SLL987.90750 LBP
500 SLL1,975.81500 LBP
1000 SLL3,951.63000 LBP
2000 SLL7,903.26000 LBP
5000 SLL19,758.15000 LBP
10000 SLL39,516.30000 LBP