Convert LBP to LRD at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Lebanese pounds to Liberian dollars

10,000 lbp
21.69 lrd

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = L$0.002169 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3661.6361.5060.9351.35518.1690.789
1 CAD0.73211.1971.1020.6840.99213.2980.577
1 NZD0.6110.83510.9210.5720.82811.1080.482
1 AUD0.6640.9071.08610.6210.912.0630.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Liberian Dollar
1 LBP0.00217 LRD
5 LBP0.01084 LRD
10 LBP0.02169 LRD
20 LBP0.04337 LRD
50 LBP0.10844 LRD
100 LBP0.21687 LRD
250 LBP0.54218 LRD
500 LBP1.08436 LRD
1000 LBP2.16873 LRD
2000 LBP4.33746 LRD
5000 LBP10.84365 LRD
10000 LBP21.68730 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 LRD461.10000 LBP
5 LRD2,305.50000 LBP
10 LRD4,611.00000 LBP
20 LRD9,222.00000 LBP
50 LRD23,055.00000 LBP
100 LRD46,110.00000 LBP
250 LRD115,275.00000 LBP
500 LRD230,550.00000 LBP
1000 LRD461,100.00000 LBP
2000 LRD922,200.00000 LBP
5000 LRD2,305,500.00000 LBP
10000 LRD4,611,000.00000 LBP