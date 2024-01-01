Convert LAK to JPY at the real exchange rate

5 Laotian kips to Japanese yen

5 lak
0 jpy

₭1.000 LAK = ¥0.007249 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:34
How to convert Laotian kips to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Japanese Yen
1 LAK0.00725 JPY
5 LAK0.03624 JPY
10 LAK0.07249 JPY
20 LAK0.14497 JPY
50 LAK0.36243 JPY
100 LAK0.72486 JPY
250 LAK1.81215 JPY
500 LAK3.62430 JPY
1000 LAK7.24860 JPY
2000 LAK14.49720 JPY
5000 LAK36.24300 JPY
10000 LAK72.48600 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Laotian Kip
100 JPY13,795.80000 LAK
1000 JPY137,958.00000 LAK
1500 JPY206,937.00000 LAK
2000 JPY275,916.00000 LAK
3000 JPY413,874.00000 LAK
5000 JPY689,790.00000 LAK
5400 JPY744,973.20000 LAK
10000 JPY1,379,580.00000 LAK
15000 JPY2,069,370.00000 LAK
20000 JPY2,759,160.00000 LAK
25000 JPY3,448,950.00000 LAK
30000 JPY4,138,740.00000 LAK