5,000 Laotian kips to Fijian dollars

Convert LAK to FJD at the real exchange rate

5,000 lak
0.51 fjd

₭1.000 LAK = FJ$0.0001025 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:11
How to convert Laotian kips to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Fijian Dollar
1 LAK0.00010 FJD
5 LAK0.00051 FJD
10 LAK0.00103 FJD
20 LAK0.00205 FJD
50 LAK0.00513 FJD
100 LAK0.01025 FJD
250 LAK0.02564 FJD
500 LAK0.05127 FJD
1000 LAK0.10254 FJD
2000 LAK0.20508 FJD
5000 LAK0.51271 FJD
10000 LAK1.02542 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Laotian Kip
1 FJD9,752.15000 LAK
5 FJD48,760.75000 LAK
10 FJD97,521.50000 LAK
20 FJD195,043.00000 LAK
50 FJD487,607.50000 LAK
100 FJD975,215.00000 LAK
250 FJD2,438,037.50000 LAK
500 FJD4,876,075.00000 LAK
1000 FJD9,752,150.00000 LAK
2000 FJD19,504,300.00000 LAK
5000 FJD48,760,750.00000 LAK
10000 FJD97,521,500.00000 LAK