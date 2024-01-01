2,000 Fijian dollars to Laotian kips

Convert FJD to LAK at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = ₭9,751 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
FJD to LAK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

LAK
1 FJD to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10,092.300010,092.3000
Low9,723.49009,702.5300
Average9,895.40209,880.4659
Change-2.27%-0.13%
1 FJD to LAK stats

The performance of FJD to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10,092.3000 and a 30 day low of 9,723.4900. This means the 30 day average was 9,895.4020. The change for FJD to LAK was -2.27.

The performance of FJD to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10,092.3000 and a 90 day low of 9,702.5300. This means the 90 day average was 9,880.4659. The change for FJD to LAK was -0.13.

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8551.5090.9281.32384.0830.7731.384
1 ZAR0.05610.0850.0520.0744.7090.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.83310.6150.87755.7260.5120.917
1 EUR1.07819.2391.62611.42590.6040.8331.492

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Laotian Kip
1 FJD9,751.22000 LAK
5 FJD48,756.10000 LAK
10 FJD97,512.20000 LAK
20 FJD195,024.40000 LAK
50 FJD487,561.00000 LAK
100 FJD975,122.00000 LAK
250 FJD2,437,805.00000 LAK
500 FJD4,875,610.00000 LAK
1000 FJD9,751,220.00000 LAK
2000 FJD19,502,440.00000 LAK
5000 FJD48,756,100.00000 LAK
10000 FJD97,512,200.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Fijian Dollar
1 LAK0.00010 FJD
5 LAK0.00051 FJD
10 LAK0.00103 FJD
20 LAK0.00205 FJD
50 LAK0.00513 FJD
100 LAK0.01026 FJD
250 LAK0.02564 FJD
500 LAK0.05128 FJD
1000 LAK0.10255 FJD
2000 LAK0.20510 FJD
5000 LAK0.51276 FJD
10000 LAK1.02551 FJD