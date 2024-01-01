100 Kazakhstani tenges to CFP francs

Convert KZT to XPF at the real exchange rate

100 kzt
24 xpf

₸1.000 KZT = ₣0.2378 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3661.35318.1540.9330.7881.6331.502
1 CAD0.73210.9913.290.6830.5771.1951.099
1 SGD0.7391.01113.4180.6890.5831.2071.11
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.083

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / CFP Franc
1 KZT0.23784 XPF
5 KZT1.18918 XPF
10 KZT2.37836 XPF
20 KZT4.75672 XPF
50 KZT11.89180 XPF
100 KZT23.78360 XPF
250 KZT59.45900 XPF
500 KZT118.91800 XPF
1000 KZT237.83600 XPF
2000 KZT475.67200 XPF
5000 KZT1,189.18000 XPF
10000 KZT2,378.36000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 XPF4.20457 KZT
5 XPF21.02285 KZT
10 XPF42.04570 KZT
20 XPF84.09140 KZT
50 XPF210.22850 KZT
100 XPF420.45700 KZT
250 XPF1,051.14250 KZT
500 XPF2,102.28500 KZT
1000 XPF4,204.57000 KZT
2000 XPF8,409.14000 KZT
5000 XPF21,022.85000 KZT
10000 XPF42,045.70000 KZT