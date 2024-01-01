5,000 Kazakhstani tenges to Norwegian kroner

Convert KZT to NOK at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = kr0.02262 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KZT to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NOK
1 KZT to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02270.0233
Low0.02170.0216
Average0.02210.0223
Change4.27%-2.77%
View full history

1 KZT to NOK stats

The performance of KZT to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0227 and a 30 day low of 0.0217. This means the 30 day average was 0.0221. The change for KZT to NOK was 4.27.

The performance of KZT to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0233 and a 90 day low of 0.0216. This means the 90 day average was 0.0223. The change for KZT to NOK was -2.77.

Track market ratesView KZT to NOK chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32117.7950.9270.7741.6631.505
1 CAD0.72310.95512.870.670.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4730.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Norwegian Krone
1 KZT0.02262 NOK
5 KZT0.11312 NOK
10 KZT0.22624 NOK
20 KZT0.45248 NOK
50 KZT1.13121 NOK
100 KZT2.26242 NOK
250 KZT5.65605 NOK
500 KZT11.31210 NOK
1000 KZT22.62420 NOK
2000 KZT45.24840 NOK
5000 KZT113.12100 NOK
10000 KZT226.24200 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 NOK44.20050 KZT
5 NOK221.00250 KZT
10 NOK442.00500 KZT
20 NOK884.01000 KZT
50 NOK2,210.02500 KZT
100 NOK4,420.05000 KZT
250 NOK11,050.12500 KZT
500 NOK22,100.25000 KZT
1000 NOK44,200.50000 KZT
2000 NOK88,401.00000 KZT
5000 NOK221,002.50000 KZT
10000 NOK442,005.00000 KZT