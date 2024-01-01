Kazakhstani tenges to Cambodian riels today

Convert KZT to KHR at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = ៛8.374 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
KZT to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KHR
1 KZT to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.51028.6729
Low8.24458.2445
Average8.39928.4828
Change-1.36%-3.45%
1 KZT to KHR stats

The performance of KZT to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.5102 and a 30 day low of 8.2445. This means the 30 day average was 8.3992. The change for KZT to KHR was -1.36.

The performance of KZT to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.6729 and a 90 day low of 8.2445. This means the 90 day average was 8.4828. The change for KZT to KHR was -3.45.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Cambodian Riel
1 KZT8.37388 KHR
5 KZT41.86940 KHR
10 KZT83.73880 KHR
20 KZT167.47760 KHR
50 KZT418.69400 KHR
100 KZT837.38800 KHR
250 KZT2,093.47000 KHR
500 KZT4,186.94000 KHR
1000 KZT8,373.88000 KHR
2000 KZT16,747.76000 KHR
5000 KZT41,869.40000 KHR
10000 KZT83,738.80000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KHR0.11942 KZT
5 KHR0.59709 KZT
10 KHR1.19419 KZT
20 KHR2.38838 KZT
50 KHR5.97095 KZT
100 KHR11.94190 KZT
250 KHR29.85475 KZT
500 KHR59.70950 KZT
1000 KHR119.41900 KZT
2000 KHR238.83800 KZT
5000 KHR597.09500 KZT
10000 KHR1,194.19000 KZT