100 Kazakhstani tenges to Haitian gourdes

Convert KZT to HTG at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = G0.2709 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KZT to HTG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HTG
1 KZT to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27530.2776
Low0.26670.2667
Average0.27160.2734
Change-1.39%-2.20%
View full history

1 KZT to HTG stats

The performance of KZT to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2753 and a 30 day low of 0.2667. This means the 30 day average was 0.2716. The change for KZT to HTG was -1.39.

The performance of KZT to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2776 and a 90 day low of 0.2667. This means the 90 day average was 0.2734. The change for KZT to HTG was -2.20.

Track market ratesView KZT to HTG chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3821.32117.7770.9270.7741.6631.505
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8590.670.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4620.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0440.0940.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Haitian Gourde
1 KZT0.27088 HTG
5 KZT1.35440 HTG
10 KZT2.70880 HTG
20 KZT5.41760 HTG
50 KZT13.54400 HTG
100 KZT27.08800 HTG
250 KZT67.72000 HTG
500 KZT135.44000 HTG
1000 KZT270.88000 HTG
2000 KZT541.76000 HTG
5000 KZT1,354.40000 HTG
10000 KZT2,708.80000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 HTG3.69167 KZT
5 HTG18.45835 KZT
10 HTG36.91670 KZT
20 HTG73.83340 KZT
50 HTG184.58350 KZT
100 HTG369.16700 KZT
250 HTG922.91750 KZT
500 HTG1,845.83500 KZT
1000 HTG3,691.67000 KZT
2000 HTG7,383.34000 KZT
5000 HTG18,458.35000 KZT
10000 HTG36,916.70000 KZT