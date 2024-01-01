100 Kazakhstani tenges to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert KZT to GTQ at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = Q0.01594 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KZT to GTQ conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GTQ
1 KZT to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01620.0164
Low0.01570.0157
Average0.01600.0161
Change-1.13%-2.56%
View full history

1 KZT to GTQ stats

The performance of KZT to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0162 and a 30 day low of 0.0157. This means the 30 day average was 0.0160. The change for KZT to GTQ was -1.13.

The performance of KZT to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0164 and a 90 day low of 0.0157. This means the 90 day average was 0.0161. The change for KZT to GTQ was -2.56.

Track market ratesView KZT to GTQ chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.382551.320717.78980.926950.7736641.662931.50478
1 CAD0.72330110.95526412.86740.6704680.5595921.20281.08841
1 SGD0.7571741.04683113.470.7018670.5857991.259121.13938
1 ZAR0.05621210.07771590.074239210.0521060.04348920.09347630.0845865

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 KZT0.01594 GTQ
5 KZT0.07972 GTQ
10 KZT0.15945 GTQ
20 KZT0.31889 GTQ
50 KZT0.79723 GTQ
100 KZT1.59445 GTQ
250 KZT3.98612 GTQ
500 KZT7.97225 GTQ
1000 KZT15.94450 GTQ
2000 KZT31.88900 GTQ
5000 KZT79.72250 GTQ
10000 KZT159.44500 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GTQ62.71770 KZT
5 GTQ313.58850 KZT
10 GTQ627.17700 KZT
20 GTQ1254.35400 KZT
50 GTQ3135.88500 KZT
100 GTQ6271.77000 KZT
250 GTQ15679.42500 KZT
500 GTQ31358.85000 KZT
1000 GTQ62717.70000 KZT
2000 GTQ125435.40000 KZT
5000 GTQ313588.50000 KZT
10000 GTQ627177.00000 KZT