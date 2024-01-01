100 Kazakhstani tenges to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert KZT to BTN at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = Nu.0.1734 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:18
KZT to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BTN
1 KZT to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17490.1768
Low0.17020.1702
Average0.17350.1745
Change-0.63%-1.92%
1 KZT to BTN stats

The performance of KZT to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1749 and a 30 day low of 0.1702. This means the 30 day average was 0.1735. The change for KZT to BTN was -0.63.

The performance of KZT to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1768 and a 90 day low of 0.1702. This means the 90 day average was 0.1745. The change for KZT to BTN was -1.92.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KZT0.17337 BTN
5 KZT0.86683 BTN
10 KZT1.73366 BTN
20 KZT3.46732 BTN
50 KZT8.66830 BTN
100 KZT17.33660 BTN
250 KZT43.34150 BTN
500 KZT86.68300 BTN
1000 KZT173.36600 BTN
2000 KZT346.73200 BTN
5000 KZT866.83000 BTN
10000 KZT1,733.66000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BTN5.76813 KZT
5 BTN28.84065 KZT
10 BTN57.68130 KZT
20 BTN115.36260 KZT
50 BTN288.40650 KZT
100 BTN576.81300 KZT
250 BTN1,442.03250 KZT
500 BTN2,884.06500 KZT
1000 BTN5,768.13000 KZT
2000 BTN11,536.26000 KZT
5000 BTN28,840.65000 KZT
10000 BTN57,681.30000 KZT