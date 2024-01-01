5 Kazakhstani tenges to Australian dollars

Convert KZT to AUD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = A$0.003106 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KZT to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AUD
1 KZT to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00310.0032
Low0.00300.0030
Average0.00310.0031
Change2.74%-3.68%
View full history

1 KZT to AUD stats

The performance of KZT to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0031 and a 30 day low of 0.0030. This means the 30 day average was 0.0031. The change for KZT to AUD was 2.74.

The performance of KZT to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0032 and a 90 day low of 0.0030. This means the 90 day average was 0.0031. The change for KZT to AUD was -3.68.

Track market ratesView KZT to AUD chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32217.8130.9270.7741.6641.506
1 CAD0.72310.95612.8810.6710.561.2031.089
1 SGD0.7571.046113.4750.7020.5851.2591.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Australian Dollar
1 KZT0.00311 AUD
5 KZT0.01553 AUD
10 KZT0.03106 AUD
20 KZT0.06212 AUD
50 KZT0.15530 AUD
100 KZT0.31060 AUD
250 KZT0.77649 AUD
500 KZT1.55299 AUD
1000 KZT3.10597 AUD
2000 KZT6.21194 AUD
5000 KZT15.52985 AUD
10000 KZT31.05970 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AUD321.96100 KZT
5 AUD1,609.80500 KZT
10 AUD3,219.61000 KZT
20 AUD6,439.22000 KZT
50 AUD16,098.05000 KZT
100 AUD32,196.10000 KZT
250 AUD80,490.25000 KZT
500 AUD160,980.50000 KZT
1000 AUD321,961.00000 KZT
2000 AUD643,922.00000 KZT
5000 AUD1,609,805.00000 KZT
10000 AUD3,219,610.00000 KZT