50 Cayman Islands dollars to Singapore dollars

Convert KYD to SGD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = S$1.612 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:25
KYD to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SGD
1 KYD to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.61231.6381
Low1.56161.5616
Average1.58721.5956
Change3.09%-1.53%
1 KYD to SGD stats

The performance of KYD to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6123 and a 30 day low of 1.5616. This means the 30 day average was 1.5872. The change for KYD to SGD was 3.09.

The performance of KYD to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6381 and a 90 day low of 1.5616. This means the 90 day average was 1.5956. The change for KYD to SGD was -1.53.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.0810.9271.32217.7961.5071.3830.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2120.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07890.6611.42619.1891.6241.4910.835
1 SGD0.75663.5940.701113.461.141.0460.585

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 KYD1.61238 SGD
5 KYD8.06190 SGD
10 KYD16.12380 SGD
20 KYD32.24760 SGD
50 KYD80.61900 SGD
100 KYD161.23800 SGD
250 KYD403.09500 SGD
500 KYD806.19000 SGD
1000 KYD1,612.38000 SGD
2000 KYD3,224.76000 SGD
5000 KYD8,061.90000 SGD
10000 KYD16,123.80000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 SGD0.62020 KYD
5 SGD3.10101 KYD
10 SGD6.20202 KYD
20 SGD12.40404 KYD
50 SGD31.01010 KYD
100 SGD62.02020 KYD
250 SGD155.05050 KYD
500 SGD310.10100 KYD
1000 SGD620.20200 KYD
2000 SGD1,240.40400 KYD
5000 SGD3,101.01000 KYD
10000 SGD6,202.02000 KYD