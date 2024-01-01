100 Cayman Islands dollars to Norwegian kroner

Convert KYD to NOK at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = kr13.39 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:07
KYD to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NOK
1 KYD to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.389013.4422
Low12.676712.6767
Average13.066113.0590
Change5.62%-0.40%
1 KYD to NOK stats

The performance of KYD to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.3890 and a 30 day low of 12.6767. This means the 30 day average was 13.0661. The change for KYD to NOK was 5.62.

The performance of KYD to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.4422 and a 90 day low of 12.6767. This means the 90 day average was 13.0590. The change for KYD to NOK was -0.40.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 KYD13.38900 NOK
5 KYD66.94500 NOK
10 KYD133.89000 NOK
20 KYD267.78000 NOK
50 KYD669.45000 NOK
100 KYD1,338.90000 NOK
250 KYD3,347.25000 NOK
500 KYD6,694.50000 NOK
1000 KYD13,389.00000 NOK
2000 KYD26,778.00000 NOK
5000 KYD66,945.00000 NOK
10000 KYD133,890.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 NOK0.07469 KYD
5 NOK0.37344 KYD
10 NOK0.74688 KYD
20 NOK1.49377 KYD
50 NOK3.73442 KYD
100 NOK7.46884 KYD
250 NOK18.67210 KYD
500 NOK37.34420 KYD
1000 NOK74.68840 KYD
2000 NOK149.37680 KYD
5000 NOK373.44200 KYD
10000 NOK746.88400 KYD