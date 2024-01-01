100 Cayman Islands dollars to Euros

Convert KYD to EUR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = €1.131 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KYD to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EUR
1 KYD to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.13101.1310
Low1.08971.0896
Average1.11121.1075
Change3.79%0.68%
View full history

1 KYD to EUR stats

The performance of KYD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1310 and a 30 day low of 1.0897. This means the 30 day average was 1.1112. The change for KYD to EUR was 3.79.

The performance of KYD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1310 and a 90 day low of 1.0896. This means the 90 day average was 1.1075. The change for KYD to EUR was 0.68.

Track market ratesView KYD to EUR chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.0710.9281.32317.8041.5081.3840.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2120.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07890.64111.42619.1951.6251.4920.835
1 SGD0.75663.560.701113.461.141.0460.585

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Euro
1 KYD1.13112 EUR
5 KYD5.65560 EUR
10 KYD11.31120 EUR
20 KYD22.62240 EUR
50 KYD56.55600 EUR
100 KYD113.11200 EUR
250 KYD282.78000 EUR
500 KYD565.56000 EUR
1000 KYD1,131.12000 EUR
2000 KYD2,262.24000 EUR
5000 KYD5,655.60000 EUR
10000 KYD11,311.20000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 EUR0.88408 KYD
5 EUR4.42042 KYD
10 EUR8.84083 KYD
20 EUR17.68166 KYD
50 EUR44.20415 KYD
100 EUR88.40830 KYD
250 EUR221.02075 KYD
500 EUR442.04150 KYD
1000 EUR884.08300 KYD
2000 EUR1,768.16600 KYD
5000 EUR4,420.41500 KYD
10000 EUR8,840.83000 KYD