10 Cayman Islands dollars to Danish kroner

Convert KYD to DKK at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = kr8.438 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:16
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KYD to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DKK
1 KYD to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.43828.4382
Low8.12668.1266
Average8.28728.2625
Change3.83%0.65%
View full history

1 KYD to DKK stats

The performance of KYD to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.4382 and a 30 day low of 8.1266. This means the 30 day average was 8.2872. The change for KYD to DKK was 3.83.

The performance of KYD to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.4382 and a 90 day low of 8.1266. This means the 90 day average was 8.2625. The change for KYD to DKK was 0.65.

Track market ratesView KYD to DKK chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.070.9281.32317.8051.5081.3840.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2120.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07890.62811.42619.1941.6261.4920.835
1 SGD0.75663.5430.701113.4581.141.0460.585

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Danish Krone
1 KYD8.43816 DKK
5 KYD42.19080 DKK
10 KYD84.38160 DKK
20 KYD168.76320 DKK
50 KYD421.90800 DKK
100 KYD843.81600 DKK
250 KYD2,109.54000 DKK
500 KYD4,219.08000 DKK
1000 KYD8,438.16000 DKK
2000 KYD16,876.32000 DKK
5000 KYD42,190.80000 DKK
10000 KYD84,381.60000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 DKK0.11851 KYD
5 DKK0.59255 KYD
10 DKK1.18509 KYD
20 DKK2.37018 KYD
50 DKK5.92545 KYD
100 DKK11.85090 KYD
250 DKK29.62725 KYD
500 DKK59.25450 KYD
1000 DKK118.50900 KYD
2000 DKK237.01800 KYD
5000 DKK592.54500 KYD
10000 DKK1,185.09000 KYD