10 Danish kroner to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert DKK to KYD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = $0.1188 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DKK to KYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KYD
1 DKK to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12310.1231
Low0.11880.1185
Average0.12080.1211
Change-2.75%-0.36%
View full history

1 DKK to KYD stats

The performance of DKK to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1231 and a 30 day low of 0.1188. This means the 30 day average was 0.1208. The change for DKK to KYD was -2.75.

The performance of DKK to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1231 and a 90 day low of 0.1185. This means the 90 day average was 0.1211. The change for DKK to KYD was -0.36.

Track market ratesView DKK to KYD chart

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.08111.3880.832300.3251.61511.79490.858
1 USD0.926110.5390.77277.951.49510.91584.089
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3730.1421.0367.979
1 GBP1.2021.29913.691361.0711.94214.179109.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 DKK0.11880 KYD
5 DKK0.59401 KYD
10 DKK1.18802 KYD
20 DKK2.37604 KYD
50 DKK5.94010 KYD
100 DKK11.88020 KYD
250 DKK29.70050 KYD
500 DKK59.40100 KYD
1000 DKK118.80200 KYD
2000 DKK237.60400 KYD
5000 DKK594.01000 KYD
10000 DKK1,188.02000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Danish Krone
1 KYD8.41737 DKK
5 KYD42.08685 DKK
10 KYD84.17370 DKK
20 KYD168.34740 DKK
50 KYD420.86850 DKK
100 KYD841.73700 DKK
250 KYD2,104.34250 DKK
500 KYD4,208.68500 DKK
1000 KYD8,417.37000 DKK
2000 KYD16,834.74000 DKK
5000 KYD42,086.85000 DKK
10000 KYD84,173.70000 DKK