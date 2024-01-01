500 Kuwaiti dinars to Czech korunas

Convert KWD to CZK at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = Kč76.37 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CZK
1 KWD to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High76.337676.8914
Low73.453373.2507
Average75.104074.8331
Change2.95%-0.16%
View full history

1 KWD to CZK stats

The performance of KWD to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 76.3376 and a 30 day low of 73.4533. This means the 30 day average was 75.1040. The change for KWD to CZK was 2.95.

The performance of KWD to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 76.8914 and a 90 day low of 73.2507. This means the 90 day average was 74.8331. The change for KWD to CZK was -0.16.

Track market ratesView KWD to CZK chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.180.92717.8031.5081.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2110.0180.0220.3180.044
1 EUR1.07890.775119.1981.6261.7951,844.383.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7280.05210.0850.09496.0720.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KWD76.36920 CZK
5 KWD381.84600 CZK
10 KWD763.69200 CZK
20 KWD1,527.38400 CZK
50 KWD3,818.46000 CZK
100 KWD7,636.92000 CZK
250 KWD19,092.30000 CZK
500 KWD38,184.60000 CZK
1000 KWD76,369.20000 CZK
2000 KWD152,738.40000 CZK
5000 KWD381,846.00000 CZK
10000 KWD763,692.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CZK0.01309 KWD
5 CZK0.06547 KWD
10 CZK0.13094 KWD
20 CZK0.26189 KWD
50 CZK0.65471 KWD
100 CZK1.30943 KWD
250 CZK3.27358 KWD
500 CZK6.54715 KWD
1000 CZK13.09430 KWD
2000 CZK26.18860 KWD
5000 CZK65.47150 KWD
10000 CZK130.94300 KWD