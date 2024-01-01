Comorian francs to Ugandan shillings today

CF1.000 KMF = Ush8.027 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:30
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

1 KMF to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.41418.4514
Low8.02658.0265
Average8.20698.2944
Change-3.85%-2.71%
1 KMF to UGX stats

The performance of KMF to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.4141 and a 30 day low of 8.0265. This means the 30 day average was 8.2069. The change for KMF to UGX was -3.85.

The performance of KMF to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.4514 and a 90 day low of 8.0265. This means the 90 day average was 8.2944. The change for KMF to UGX was -2.71.

How to convert Comorian francs to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 KMF8.02653 UGX
5 KMF40.13265 UGX
10 KMF80.26530 UGX
20 KMF160.53060 UGX
50 KMF401.32650 UGX
100 KMF802.65300 UGX
250 KMF2,006.63250 UGX
500 KMF4,013.26500 UGX
1000 KMF8,026.53000 UGX
2000 KMF16,053.06000 UGX
5000 KMF40,132.65000 UGX
10000 KMF80,265.30000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Comorian Franc
1 UGX0.12459 KMF
5 UGX0.62294 KMF
10 UGX1.24587 KMF
20 UGX2.49174 KMF
50 UGX6.22935 KMF
100 UGX12.45870 KMF
250 UGX31.14675 KMF
500 UGX62.29350 KMF
1000 UGX124.58700 KMF
2000 UGX249.17400 KMF
5000 UGX622.93500 KMF
10000 UGX1,245.87000 KMF