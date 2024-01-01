500 Ugandan shillings to Comorian francs

Convert UGX to KMF at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = CF0.1241 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to KMF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KMF
1 UGX to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12430.1243
Low0.11880.1183
Average0.12200.1206
Change4.41%2.09%
View full history

1 UGX to KMF stats

The performance of UGX to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1243 and a 30 day low of 0.1188. This means the 30 day average was 0.1220. The change for UGX to KMF was 4.41.

The performance of UGX to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1243 and a 90 day low of 0.1183. This means the 90 day average was 0.1206. The change for UGX to KMF was 2.09.

Track market ratesView UGX to KMF chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.0711,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6140.8760.51255.8191,135.60.92
1 EUR1.0821.6311.4270.83490.9651,850.621.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58563.7461,296.861.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Comorian Franc
1 UGX0.12409 KMF
5 UGX0.62046 KMF
10 UGX1.24091 KMF
20 UGX2.48182 KMF
50 UGX6.20455 KMF
100 UGX12.40910 KMF
250 UGX31.02275 KMF
500 UGX62.04550 KMF
1000 UGX124.09100 KMF
2000 UGX248.18200 KMF
5000 UGX620.45500 KMF
10000 UGX1,240.91000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 KMF8.05858 UGX
5 KMF40.29290 UGX
10 KMF80.58580 UGX
20 KMF161.17160 UGX
50 KMF402.92900 UGX
100 KMF805.85800 UGX
250 KMF2,014.64500 UGX
500 KMF4,029.29000 UGX
1000 KMF8,058.58000 UGX
2000 KMF16,117.16000 UGX
5000 KMF40,292.90000 UGX
10000 KMF80,585.80000 UGX