5 Comorian francs to Ugandan shillings

Convert KMF to UGX at the real exchange rate

5 kmf
42 ugx

1.00000 KMF = 8.38745 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:47
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 KMF8.38745 UGX
5 KMF41.93725 UGX
10 KMF83.87450 UGX
20 KMF167.74900 UGX
50 KMF419.37250 UGX
100 KMF838.74500 UGX
250 KMF2096.86250 UGX
500 KMF4193.72500 UGX
1000 KMF8387.45000 UGX
2000 KMF16774.90000 UGX
5000 KMF41937.25000 UGX
10000 KMF83874.50000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Comorian Franc
1 UGX0.11923 KMF
5 UGX0.59613 KMF
10 UGX1.19226 KMF
20 UGX2.38452 KMF
50 UGX5.96130 KMF
100 UGX11.92260 KMF
250 UGX29.80650 KMF
500 UGX59.61300 KMF
1000 UGX119.22600 KMF
2000 UGX238.45200 KMF
5000 UGX596.13000 KMF
10000 UGX1192.26000 KMF