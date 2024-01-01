Comorian francs to Thai bahts today

Convert KMF to THB at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = ฿0.07413 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:28
KMF to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

THB
1 KMF to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07490.0799
Low0.07310.0731
Average0.07380.0760
Change-0.37%-7.21%
1 KMF to THB stats

The performance of KMF to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0749 and a 30 day low of 0.0731. This means the 30 day average was 0.0738. The change for KMF to THB was -0.37.

The performance of KMF to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0799 and a 90 day low of 0.0731. This means the 90 day average was 0.0760. The change for KMF to THB was -7.21.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Thai Baht
1 KMF0.07413 THB
5 KMF0.37063 THB
10 KMF0.74125 THB
20 KMF1.48250 THB
50 KMF3.70625 THB
100 KMF7.41250 THB
250 KMF18.53125 THB
500 KMF37.06250 THB
1000 KMF74.12500 THB
2000 KMF148.25000 THB
5000 KMF370.62500 THB
10000 KMF741.25000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Comorian Franc
1 THB13.49070 KMF
5 THB67.45350 KMF
10 THB134.90700 KMF
20 THB269.81400 KMF
50 THB674.53500 KMF
100 THB1,349.07000 KMF
250 THB3,372.67500 KMF
500 THB6,745.35000 KMF
1000 THB13,490.70000 KMF
2000 THB26,981.40000 KMF
5000 THB67,453.50000 KMF
10000 THB134,907.00000 KMF