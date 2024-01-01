Comorian francs to South Korean wons today

Convert KMF to KRW at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = ₩3.027 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17
KMF to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KRW
1 KMF to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.02833.0569
Low2.97252.9725
Average3.00203.0141
Change0.45%-0.80%
1 KMF to KRW stats

The performance of KMF to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0283 and a 30 day low of 2.9725. This means the 30 day average was 3.0020. The change for KMF to KRW was 0.45.

The performance of KMF to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0569 and a 90 day low of 2.9725. This means the 90 day average was 3.0141. The change for KMF to KRW was -0.80.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / South Korean Won
1 KMF3.02663 KRW
5 KMF15.13315 KRW
10 KMF30.26630 KRW
20 KMF60.53260 KRW
50 KMF151.33150 KRW
100 KMF302.66300 KRW
250 KMF756.65750 KRW
500 KMF1,513.31500 KRW
1000 KMF3,026.63000 KRW
2000 KMF6,053.26000 KRW
5000 KMF15,133.15000 KRW
10000 KMF30,266.30000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Comorian Franc
1 KRW0.33040 KMF
5 KRW1.65201 KMF
10 KRW3.30401 KMF
20 KRW6.60802 KMF
50 KRW16.52005 KMF
100 KRW33.04010 KMF
250 KRW82.60025 KMF
500 KRW165.20050 KMF
1000 KRW330.40100 KMF
2000 KRW660.80200 KMF
5000 KRW1,652.00500 KMF
10000 KRW3,304.01000 KMF
20000 KRW6,608.02000 KMF
30000 KRW9,912.03000 KMF
40000 KRW13,216.04000 KMF
50000 KRW16,520.05000 KMF