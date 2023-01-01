20 Comorian francs to South Korean wons

Convert KMF to KRW at the real exchange rate

20 kmf
58 krw

1.00000 KMF = 2.89598 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8622551.0969591.20581.464151.620430.94478518.7255
1 GBP1.1597511.2722105.7771.698071.879311.0957121.7171
1 USD0.91160.78604183.14491.334751.477210.8612517.0705
1 INR0.01096420.009453860.012027210.01605330.01776670.01035840.20531

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / South Korean Won
1 KMF2.89598 KRW
5 KMF14.47990 KRW
10 KMF28.95980 KRW
20 KMF57.91960 KRW
50 KMF144.79900 KRW
100 KMF289.59800 KRW
250 KMF723.99500 KRW
500 KMF1447.99000 KRW
1000 KMF2895.98000 KRW
2000 KMF5791.96000 KRW
5000 KMF14479.90000 KRW
10000 KMF28959.80000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Comorian Franc
1 KRW0.34531 KMF
5 KRW1.72653 KMF
10 KRW3.45306 KMF
20 KRW6.90612 KMF
50 KRW17.26530 KMF
100 KRW34.53060 KMF
250 KRW86.32650 KMF
500 KRW172.65300 KMF
1000 KRW345.30600 KMF
2000 KRW690.61200 KMF
5000 KRW1726.53000 KMF
10000 KRW3453.06000 KMF