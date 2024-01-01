Comorian francs to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert KMF to IDR at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = Rp34.19 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:15
KMF to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

IDR
1 KMF to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High34.977336.0257
Low34.064334.0643
Average34.425034.8895
Change-0.40%-4.61%
1 KMF to IDR stats

The performance of KMF to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34.9773 and a 30 day low of 34.0643. This means the 30 day average was 34.4250. The change for KMF to IDR was -0.40.

The performance of KMF to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.0257 and a 90 day low of 34.0643. This means the 90 day average was 34.8895. The change for KMF to IDR was -4.61.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KMF34.19220 IDR
5 KMF170.96100 IDR
10 KMF341.92200 IDR
20 KMF683.84400 IDR
50 KMF1,709.61000 IDR
100 KMF3,419.22000 IDR
250 KMF8,548.05000 IDR
500 KMF17,096.10000 IDR
1000 KMF34,192.20000 IDR
2000 KMF68,384.40000 IDR
5000 KMF170,961.00000 IDR
10000 KMF341,922.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Comorian Franc
1 IDR0.02925 KMF
5 IDR0.14623 KMF
10 IDR0.29246 KMF
20 IDR0.58493 KMF
50 IDR1.46232 KMF
100 IDR2.92464 KMF
250 IDR7.31160 KMF
500 IDR14.62320 KMF
1000 IDR29.24640 KMF
2000 IDR58.49280 KMF
5000 IDR146.23200 KMF
10000 IDR292.46400 KMF