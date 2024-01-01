Comorian francs to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert KMF to CRC at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = ₡1.129 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
KMF to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CRC
1 KMF to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.18481.1968
Low1.12891.1289
Average1.15491.1648
Change-3.36%-2.88%
1 KMF to CRC stats

The performance of KMF to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1848 and a 30 day low of 1.1289. This means the 30 day average was 1.1549. The change for KMF to CRC was -3.36.

The performance of KMF to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1968 and a 90 day low of 1.1289. This means the 90 day average was 1.1648. The change for KMF to CRC was -2.88.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Comorian francs to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 KMF1.12898 CRC
5 KMF5.64490 CRC
10 KMF11.28980 CRC
20 KMF22.57960 CRC
50 KMF56.44900 CRC
100 KMF112.89800 CRC
250 KMF282.24500 CRC
500 KMF564.49000 CRC
1000 KMF1,128.98000 CRC
2000 KMF2,257.96000 CRC
5000 KMF5,644.90000 CRC
10000 KMF11,289.80000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Comorian Franc
1 CRC0.88575 KMF
5 CRC4.42877 KMF
10 CRC8.85753 KMF
20 CRC17.71506 KMF
50 CRC44.28765 KMF
100 CRC88.57530 KMF
250 CRC221.43825 KMF
500 CRC442.87650 KMF
1000 CRC885.75300 KMF
2000 CRC1,771.50600 KMF
5000 CRC4,428.76500 KMF
10000 CRC8,857.53000 KMF