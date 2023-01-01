10 Comorian francs to Costa Rican colóns

Convert KMF to CRC at the real exchange rate

10 kmf
11.71 crc

1.00000 KMF = 1.17074 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:36
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 KMF1.17074 CRC
5 KMF5.85370 CRC
10 KMF11.70740 CRC
20 KMF23.41480 CRC
50 KMF58.53700 CRC
100 KMF117.07400 CRC
250 KMF292.68500 CRC
500 KMF585.37000 CRC
1000 KMF1170.74000 CRC
2000 KMF2341.48000 CRC
5000 KMF5853.70000 CRC
10000 KMF11707.40000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Comorian Franc
1 CRC0.85416 KMF
5 CRC4.27081 KMF
10 CRC8.54163 KMF
20 CRC17.08326 KMF
50 CRC42.70815 KMF
100 CRC85.41630 KMF
250 CRC213.54075 KMF
500 CRC427.08150 KMF
1000 CRC854.16300 KMF
2000 CRC1708.32600 KMF
5000 CRC4270.81500 KMF
10000 CRC8541.63000 KMF