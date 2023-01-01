1 Kenyan shilling to Turkish liras

Convert KES to TRY at the real exchange rate

1 kes
0.19 try

1.00000 KES = 0.18818 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:40
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Turkish Lira
1 KES0.18818 TRY
5 KES0.94090 TRY
10 KES1.88180 TRY
20 KES3.76360 TRY
50 KES9.40900 TRY
100 KES18.81800 TRY
250 KES47.04500 TRY
500 KES94.09000 TRY
1000 KES188.18000 TRY
2000 KES376.36000 TRY
5000 KES940.90000 TRY
10000 KES1881.80000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Kenyan Shilling
1 TRY5.31405 KES
5 TRY26.57025 KES
10 TRY53.14050 KES
20 TRY106.28100 KES
50 TRY265.70250 KES
100 TRY531.40500 KES
250 TRY1328.51250 KES
500 TRY2657.02500 KES
1000 TRY5314.05000 KES
2000 TRY10628.10000 KES
5000 TRY26570.25000 KES
10000 TRY53140.50000 KES