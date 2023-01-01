1 Jordanian dinar to Swedish kronor

Convert JOD to SEK at the real exchange rate

1 jod
14.34 sek

1.00000 JOD = 14.34170 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.334551.328718.34470.91110.7847753.672551.47896
1 CAD0.74931610.99561613.7460.6827170.5880452.75191.10821
1 SGD0.7526151.0044113.80650.6857230.5906342.764021.11309
1 ZAR0.05451170.07274850.072429610.04966670.04277940.2001970.0806207

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 JOD14.34170 SEK
5 JOD71.70850 SEK
10 JOD143.41700 SEK
20 JOD286.83400 SEK
50 JOD717.08500 SEK
100 JOD1434.17000 SEK
250 JOD3585.42500 SEK
500 JOD7170.85000 SEK
1000 JOD14341.70000 SEK
2000 JOD28683.40000 SEK
5000 JOD71708.50000 SEK
10000 JOD143417.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Jordanian Dinar
1 SEK0.06973 JOD
5 SEK0.34863 JOD
10 SEK0.69727 JOD
20 SEK1.39454 JOD
50 SEK3.48635 JOD
100 SEK6.97270 JOD
250 SEK17.43175 JOD
500 SEK34.86350 JOD
1000 SEK69.72700 JOD
2000 SEK139.45400 JOD
5000 SEK348.63500 JOD
10000 SEK697.27000 JOD