1 Jamaican dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert JMD to MRU at the real exchange rate

1 jmd
0.26 mru

1.00000 JMD = 0.25542 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:16
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8601151.095691.1291.466411.6260.9466518.7551
1 GBP1.1626411.2738105.9511.704921.890471.1006121.8057
1 USD0.912750.785053183.17731.338451.484120.8640517.1186
1 INR0.01097340.00943830.012022510.01609150.01784280.01038810.205809

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 JMD0.25542 MRU
5 JMD1.27711 MRU
10 JMD2.55421 MRU
20 JMD5.10842 MRU
50 JMD12.77105 MRU
100 JMD25.54210 MRU
250 JMD63.85525 MRU
500 JMD127.71050 MRU
1000 JMD255.42100 MRU
2000 JMD510.84200 MRU
5000 JMD1277.10500 MRU
10000 JMD2554.21000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Jamaican Dollar
1 MRU3.91511 JMD
5 MRU19.57555 JMD
10 MRU39.15110 JMD
20 MRU78.30220 JMD
50 MRU195.75550 JMD
100 MRU391.51100 JMD
250 MRU978.77750 JMD
500 MRU1957.55500 JMD
1000 MRU3915.11000 JMD
2000 MRU7830.22000 JMD
5000 MRU19575.55000 JMD
10000 MRU39151.10000 JMD