1 Jamaican dollar to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert JMD to KZT at the real exchange rate

1 jmd
2.96 kzt

1.00000 JMD = 2.96281 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.2751.483791.330850.9117518.47280.7850831.33825
1 JPY0.0069312110.01028450.00922440.006319910.1280390.005441580.00927569
1 AUD0.6739597.234110.8969260.61446912.44970.5291070.901914
1 SGD0.751399108.4081.1149210.68508313.88050.5899111.00556

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 JMD2.96281 KZT
5 JMD14.81405 KZT
10 JMD29.62810 KZT
20 JMD59.25620 KZT
50 JMD148.14050 KZT
100 JMD296.28100 KZT
250 JMD740.70250 KZT
500 JMD1481.40500 KZT
1000 JMD2962.81000 KZT
2000 JMD5925.62000 KZT
5000 JMD14814.05000 KZT
10000 JMD29628.10000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Jamaican Dollar
1 KZT0.33752 JMD
5 KZT1.68759 JMD
10 KZT3.37517 JMD
20 KZT6.75034 JMD
50 KZT16.87585 JMD
100 KZT33.75170 JMD
250 KZT84.37925 JMD
500 KZT168.75850 JMD
1000 KZT337.51700 JMD
2000 KZT675.03400 JMD
5000 KZT1687.58500 JMD
10000 KZT3375.17000 JMD