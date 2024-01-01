5,000 Kazakhstani tenges to Jamaican dollars

Convert KZT to JMD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = J$0.3250 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:19
KZT to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JMD
1 KZT to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.32850.3303
Low0.31990.3199
Average0.32590.3267
Change-0.56%-1.60%
1 KZT to JMD stats

The performance of KZT to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3285 and a 30 day low of 0.3199. This means the 30 day average was 0.3259. The change for KZT to JMD was -0.56.

The performance of KZT to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3303 and a 90 day low of 0.3199. This means the 90 day average was 0.3267. The change for KZT to JMD was -1.60.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Jamaican Dollar
1 KZT0.32503 JMD
5 KZT1.62514 JMD
10 KZT3.25027 JMD
20 KZT6.50054 JMD
50 KZT16.25135 JMD
100 KZT32.50270 JMD
250 KZT81.25675 JMD
500 KZT162.51350 JMD
1000 KZT325.02700 JMD
2000 KZT650.05400 JMD
5000 KZT1,625.13500 JMD
10000 KZT3,250.27000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 JMD3.07666 KZT
5 JMD15.38330 KZT
10 JMD30.76660 KZT
20 JMD61.53320 KZT
50 JMD153.83300 KZT
100 JMD307.66600 KZT
250 JMD769.16500 KZT
500 JMD1,538.33000 KZT
1000 JMD3,076.66000 KZT
2000 JMD6,153.32000 KZT
5000 JMD15,383.30000 KZT
10000 JMD30,766.60000 KZT