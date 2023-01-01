5000 Jamaican dollars to Czech korunas

Convert JMD to CZK at the real exchange rate

5,000 jmd
724.01 czk

1.00000 JMD = 0.14480 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860761.0942591.02261.465041.624840.9471318.7168
1 GBP1.1617611.27125105.7461.702011.887671.1003421.7443
1 USD0.91390.786627183.18261.338851.484890.8655517.1047
1 INR0.01098630.009456630.012021710.01609530.0178510.01040540.205628

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 JMD0.14480 CZK
5 JMD0.72401 CZK
10 JMD1.44801 CZK
20 JMD2.89602 CZK
50 JMD7.24005 CZK
100 JMD14.48010 CZK
250 JMD36.20025 CZK
500 JMD72.40050 CZK
1000 JMD144.80100 CZK
2000 JMD289.60200 CZK
5000 JMD724.00500 CZK
10000 JMD1448.01000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Jamaican Dollar
1 CZK6.90604 JMD
5 CZK34.53020 JMD
10 CZK69.06040 JMD
20 CZK138.12080 JMD
50 CZK345.30200 JMD
100 CZK690.60400 JMD
250 CZK1726.51000 JMD
500 CZK3453.02000 JMD
1000 CZK6906.04000 JMD
2000 CZK13812.08000 JMD
5000 CZK34530.20000 JMD
10000 CZK69060.40000 JMD