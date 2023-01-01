20 Jamaican dollars to Czech korunas

Convert JMD to CZK at the real exchange rate

20 jmd
2.90 czk

1.00000 JMD = 0.14481 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8609151.0941591.00991.465011.625180.9472718.7184
1 GBP1.1615511.27095105.7161.701741.887781.1003121.743
1 USD0.913950.786813183.17861.338951.485330.8657517.1077
1 INR0.01098780.009459320.012022310.01609730.01785710.01040830.205674

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 JMD0.14481 CZK
5 JMD0.72404 CZK
10 JMD1.44808 CZK
20 JMD2.89616 CZK
50 JMD7.24040 CZK
100 JMD14.48080 CZK
250 JMD36.20200 CZK
500 JMD72.40400 CZK
1000 JMD144.80800 CZK
2000 JMD289.61600 CZK
5000 JMD724.04000 CZK
10000 JMD1448.08000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Jamaican Dollar
1 CZK6.90567 JMD
5 CZK34.52835 JMD
10 CZK69.05670 JMD
20 CZK138.11340 JMD
50 CZK345.28350 JMD
100 CZK690.56700 JMD
250 CZK1726.41750 JMD
500 CZK3452.83500 JMD
1000 CZK6905.67000 JMD
2000 CZK13811.34000 JMD
5000 CZK34528.35000 JMD
10000 CZK69056.70000 JMD