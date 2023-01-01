1 Jersey pound to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert JEP to PEN at the real exchange rate

1 jep
4.76 pen

1.00000 JEP = 4.75503 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:25
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861311.0944591.05981.464761.625860.94793518.731
1 GBP1.1610211.27065105.721.700571.887621.1005721.7465
1 USD0.91370.786999183.20141.338351.485550.8661517.1145
1 INR0.01098180.009458960.01201910.01608570.01785490.01041030.2057

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 JEP4.75503 PEN
5 JEP23.77515 PEN
10 JEP47.55030 PEN
20 JEP95.10060 PEN
50 JEP237.75150 PEN
100 JEP475.50300 PEN
250 JEP1188.75750 PEN
500 JEP2377.51500 PEN
1000 JEP4755.03000 PEN
2000 JEP9510.06000 PEN
5000 JEP23775.15000 PEN
10000 JEP47550.30000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Jersey pound
1 PEN0.21030 JEP
5 PEN1.05152 JEP
10 PEN2.10304 JEP
20 PEN4.20608 JEP
50 PEN10.51520 JEP
100 PEN21.03040 JEP
250 PEN52.57600 JEP
500 PEN105.15200 JEP
1000 PEN210.30400 JEP
2000 PEN420.60800 JEP
5000 PEN1051.52000 JEP
10000 PEN2103.04000 JEP