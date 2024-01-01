2,000 Guatemalan quetzals to Euros

Convert GTQ to EUR at the real exchange rate

2,000 gtq
240.08 eur

Q1.000 GTQ = €0.1200 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5161.4651.6110.95819.292
1 GBP1.18311.269105.9111.7341.9061.13422.826
1 USD0.9320.788183.4381.3661.5020.89317.982
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.216

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Euro
1 GTQ0.12004 EUR
5 GTQ0.60021 EUR
10 GTQ1.20041 EUR
20 GTQ2.40082 EUR
50 GTQ6.00205 EUR
100 GTQ12.00410 EUR
250 GTQ30.01025 EUR
500 GTQ60.02050 EUR
1000 GTQ120.04100 EUR
2000 GTQ240.08200 EUR
5000 GTQ600.20500 EUR
10000 GTQ1,200.41000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 EUR8.33049 GTQ
5 EUR41.65245 GTQ
10 EUR83.30490 GTQ
20 EUR166.60980 GTQ
50 EUR416.52450 GTQ
100 EUR833.04900 GTQ
250 EUR2,082.62250 GTQ
500 EUR4,165.24500 GTQ
1000 EUR8,330.49000 GTQ
2000 EUR16,660.98000 GTQ
5000 EUR41,652.45000 GTQ
10000 EUR83,304.90000 GTQ