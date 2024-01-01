2,000 Guinean francs to Egyptian pounds

Convert GNF to EGP at the real exchange rate

2,000 gnf
11.22 egp

GFr1.000 GNF = E£0.005611 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:31
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5131.4641.6090.95819.242
1 GBP1.18311.269105.9051.7321.9031.13422.766
1 USD0.9320.788183.4391.3651.4990.89317.937
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 GNF0.00561 EGP
5 GNF0.02806 EGP
10 GNF0.05611 EGP
20 GNF0.11222 EGP
50 GNF0.28055 EGP
100 GNF0.56111 EGP
250 GNF1.40277 EGP
500 GNF2.80555 EGP
1000 GNF5.61109 EGP
2000 GNF11.22218 EGP
5000 GNF28.05545 EGP
10000 GNF56.11090 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Guinean Franc
1 EGP178.21900 GNF
5 EGP891.09500 GNF
10 EGP1,782.19000 GNF
20 EGP3,564.38000 GNF
50 EGP8,910.95000 GNF
100 EGP17,821.90000 GNF
250 EGP44,554.75000 GNF
500 EGP89,109.50000 GNF
1000 EGP178,219.00000 GNF
2000 EGP356,438.00000 GNF
5000 EGP891,095.00000 GNF
10000 EGP1,782,190.00000 GNF