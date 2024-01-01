250 Egyptian pounds to Guinean francs

Convert EGP to GNF

E£1.000 EGP = GFr176.9 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:58
EGP to GNF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GNF
1 EGP to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High178.9890178.9890
Low176.8550174.2800
Average177.7956177.2610
Change-0.13%-0.79%
1 EGP to GNF stats

The performance of EGP to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 178.9890 and a 30 day low of 176.8550. This means the 30 day average was 177.7956. The change for EGP to GNF was -0.13.

The performance of EGP to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 178.9890 and a 90 day low of 174.2800. This means the 90 day average was 177.2610. The change for EGP to GNF was -0.79.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Guinean Franc
1 EGP176.86300 GNF
5 EGP884.31500 GNF
10 EGP1,768.63000 GNF
20 EGP3,537.26000 GNF
50 EGP8,843.15000 GNF
100 EGP17,686.30000 GNF
250 EGP44,215.75000 GNF
500 EGP88,431.50000 GNF
1000 EGP176,863.00000 GNF
2000 EGP353,726.00000 GNF
5000 EGP884,315.00000 GNF
10000 EGP1,768,630.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 GNF0.00565 EGP
5 GNF0.02827 EGP
10 GNF0.05654 EGP
20 GNF0.11308 EGP
50 GNF0.28270 EGP
100 GNF0.56541 EGP
250 GNF1.41352 EGP
500 GNF2.82705 EGP
1000 GNF5.65409 EGP
2000 GNF11.30818 EGP
5000 GNF28.27045 EGP
10000 GNF56.54090 EGP