Convert GNF to BHD at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Guinean francs to Bahraini dinars

10,000 gnf
0.438 bhd

GFr1.000 GNF = .د.ب0.00004383 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:16
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07289.4791.4641.6080.95719.223
1 GBP1.18311.269105.8361.7311.9021.13222.738
1 USD0.9320.788183.4341.3651.4990.89317.925
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 GNF0.00004 BHD
5 GNF0.00022 BHD
10 GNF0.00044 BHD
20 GNF0.00088 BHD
50 GNF0.00219 BHD
100 GNF0.00438 BHD
250 GNF0.01096 BHD
500 GNF0.02192 BHD
1000 GNF0.04383 BHD
2000 GNF0.08767 BHD
5000 GNF0.21917 BHD
10000 GNF0.43833 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Guinean Franc
1 BHD22,813.90000 GNF
5 BHD114,069.50000 GNF
10 BHD228,139.00000 GNF
20 BHD456,278.00000 GNF
50 BHD1,140,695.00000 GNF
100 BHD2,281,390.00000 GNF
250 BHD5,703,475.00000 GNF
500 BHD11,406,950.00000 GNF
1000 BHD22,813,900.00000 GNF
2000 BHD45,627,800.00000 GNF
5000 BHD114,069,500.00000 GNF
10000 BHD228,139,000.00000 GNF